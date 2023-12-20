Council issues stark warning after illegal fishing at Lakeside
Ryan Haines, from Seacroft, Leeds pleaded guilty by post to Doncaster Magistrates’ Court to one count of breaching the Pleasure Grounds, Public Walks and Open Spaces byelaw when fishing at Lakeside, Doncaster in September 2023.
Fishing is illegal at Lakeside and the byelaw is designed to prevent anyone casting a net or line upon waters.
Haines was ordered to pay £704 in costs which included a £146 fine (reduced for guilty plea) £500 contribution to prosecution costs and a £58 surcharge fee.
Director of Place, Dan Swaine, said: “We are pleased that decisive action has been taken and that this will serve as a lesson to anyone who thinks they can speculatively fish as and where they like. We’ve always said that we can and will take enforcement action, and we’ve been true to our word. We are content with the outcome.”