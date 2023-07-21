News you can trust since 1925
Continued hunt for diesel thieves leads to another arrest in Doncaster village

Another suspect has been arrested as police continue their hunt to stop rural criminals.
By Stephanie Bateman
Published 21st Jul 2023, 09:42 BST- 2 min read
Updated 21st Jul 2023, 09:43 BST

As part of an ongoing crackdown on rural criminals targeting farms, businesses and rural communities, Bassetlaw’s Operation Reacher team and neighbourhood officers have been on the hunt to disrupt more diesel thieves.

Acting on intelligence the teams carried out a further two warrants on Friday 14 July, targeting homes suspected of being involved in criminal activity.

Targeting an address in Chatsworth Court, Harworth, the teams found and seized a number of quad bikes from one address all believed to be stolen.

Quadbike seized from Chatsworth Court, HarworthQuadbike seized from Chatsworth Court, Harworth
Twenty diesel drums were also found – although they didn’t contain any fuel they are suspected of being used in the theft of diesel.

A 19-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of theft of a motor vehicle, handling stolen goods, and conspiring to steal from another.

He has since been bailed while inquiries continue.

Chief Inspector Clive Collings, Nottinghamshire Police’s rural crime portfolio holder, said: “This is another great job by our locally based teams as we continue to put the brakes on fuel thieves and those criminals operating within our rural communities.

“We are continuing to listen to residents and reacting by carrying out pro-active operations like this one; targeting offenders, seizing the items they use in crime and protecting hard-working members of the public.

“Operations like this won’t stop – we will continue taking the fight to rural criminals.

“None of the quad bikes seized during the operation will be on our roads again, nor will they be destroying crops and farmland, or be involved in anti-social behaviour within communities.

“When it comes to cracking down on those blighting our communities, we also need your help.

“Your knowledge could help us identify and arrest more criminals – so please, come forward, report it and allow us to act.”

If you have information on crime happening in your area call 101, or in an emergency always dial 999.

You can also make an anonymous report to Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111.