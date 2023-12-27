Connor, 6, spread festive cheer when he visited Doncaster police station on Christmas Day
A young boy made Doncaster officers' Christmas Day when he arrived at the College Road station in his police uniform to say hello.
Connor, aged 6, made the visit to spread some festive cheer and see officers who were working on Christmas Day, those included PCs Luke O'Donnell and Andy Smith.A spokesman for the Doncaster Central Neighbourhood Policing Team said to Connor: “It was lovely to meet you and thank you for taking the time out of your Christmas.”