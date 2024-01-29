Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The team regularly carry out inspections and investigations on a number of issues including unscrupulous traders, venue food hygiene standards, fly tipping, noise complaints, licensing breaches and anti-social behaviour.

City of Doncaster Council works in partnership with organisations and agencies such as South Yorkshire Police to tackle poor and illegal practices by charging and bringing those found guilty to justice.

Coun Joe Blackham, said: “As a council, we work hard on our goal to make Doncaster a top-quality place to live and visit, and this means being relentless in tackling those who damage that reputation.

City of Donaster Council tackling tricky traders, dodgy dealers and cheating eateries.

“Our Don’t Mess with Doncaster campaign is quite simple – if you flout the law and negatively impact on the health and wellbeing of the people here – then we will take action.

“We have a number of methods of catching this type of criminal activity including covert and undercover operations and inspections, but I also encourage all residents who do come across illegal trading or activity or poor safety standards to let us know. Any piece of intelligence – however small – could in-fact be part of a bigger picture. Let our teams know and we can take the appropriate action to keep Doncaster as safe and welcoming as possible.”

Incidents could include breaches of trading standards. Recently, at Sheffield Crown Court, two people have been ordered to pay compensation and undertake 150 hours unpaid work each as part of a community order after pleading guilty to breaches of unfair trading regulations relating to poor quality and unfinished building works at customers’ homes.

Mr Lloyd Horridge, aged 56, and Gary Fitzgerald, aged 47, both of Doncaster, pleaded guilty to three breaches of the unfair trading regulations.

The pair, who were directors of Leger Construction Services Ltd, faced three charges under the Consumer Protection from Unfair Trading Regulations 2008, relating to the poor quality of building works carried out at the home addresses of three consumers in Doncaster.

Residents and visitors to Doncaster can help keep the city safe by reporting information and anti-social reports to the council by emailing [email protected] or calling 01302 737573.