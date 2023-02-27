Christian Wood, aged 43, received an extended sentence of 13 years at Sheffield Crown Court on Friday (February 24) – to serve 10 years in prison and three years on licence - for the abuse he inflicted on two young girls for over a decade.

Wood was found guilty of sexual assault of a child under 13, three counts of sexual activity with a child, assault by penetration and inciting a child to engage in sexual activity by a jury on February 3 following a one-week trial.

Wood, formerly of Havant, Hampshire, was also handed an indefinite Sexual Harm Prevention Order.

The court heard how Wood groomed one of his victims over a period of years, touching her inappropriately, before engaging in sexual activity with her. As she got older, Wood moved on to another younger victim, subjecting her to online grooming and asking her for sexual favours.

Wood’s abuse was reported to the police after the victims both found the courage to speak to someone they trusted. The abuse occured in Sheffield.

One of the victim’s personal impact statements, which was read in court, explained how Wood’s actions caused her to try and take her own life. It said: “I have lost my childhood. My memories have been overtaken by the sickening abuse I experienced, the abuse you put me through. I don’t remember the good times. You damaged my mental health, my mood, and my motivation.

“I have made several attempts to end my life because of the abuse and trauma I was subjected to.

“You abused your power of trust and because of that I now have severe trust issues. This has impacted my ability to form different types of relationships, including family and friends. I am constantly on edge, searching for the negatives, risks and threats in all situations. Things I once used to enjoy have now become triggers and reminders of the disgusting abuse that you put me through.

“The relationship that has been destroyed the most is the one with myself.”

Investigating officer PC David Beck said: “At the heart of this investigation are two victims who have had their childhood stolen and lives affected forever.

“Wood’s offending was sinister and manipulative, distancing his victims from family and loved ones – one of the victims recalled how he alienated her from her father.

“No child should experience what Wood’s two victims have suffered, no child should suffer abuse. Their bravery and courage throughout this investigation has been incredible. They have showed that they have a voice and they’re no longer afraid.

“Wood showed no remorse for his actions, and even after inflicting abuse on the victims for years, still pleaded not guilty and subjected them to relive every experience at trial.

