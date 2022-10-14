Chris Doncaster: Man named after city killed as two police officers shot dead in Canada

That’s because a man by the name of Chris Doncaster is the suspected killer of two police officers in a horrific shooting incident in Ontario, Canada and which has made headlines across the world.

While Ontario Police have not yet identified the shooter, several family friends and an ex-girlfriend have confirmed him to be 23-year-old Chris Doncaster.

According to Canada’s Special Investigations Unit, the gun used by Doncaster in the shooting on Monday was a SKS semi-automatic rifle.

Suspected polic killer Chris Doncaster. (Photo: Instagram).

Police were called to a house in the South Simcoe area shortly before 8pm on October 11.

Constables Devon Northrup, 33, and Morgan Russell, 54, arrived at the home and became involved in an “exchange of gunfire” with a 23-year-old male resident armed with a semi-automatic rifle.

Northrup and Russell were critically injured in the shooting and were rushed to hospitals, but both later died of their injuries.

On Thursday, the SIU stated told CTV News Toronto a third officer was at the house and was the one who exchanged gunfire with the 23-year-old man who died in the incident.

Constable Devon Northrup, left, and Constable. Morgan Russell, right, were fatally shot during an incident in Canada.

It is not yet known how Doncaster was killed.

The SIU has said investigators will know more following an autopsy, which has been scheduled for Friday.

Northrup had six years of service with South Simcoe Police, while Russell was a 33-year veteran of the service.

South Simcoe Police Service Chief John Van Dyke said: “This is a heartbreaking time for our police service, the families impacted, our emergency services personnel and our communities. Our immediate focus is to support our members and their grieving families.”

“We ask for your patience and privacy as we attempt to come to terms with the loss of these two beloved members of our family,” he added.

A vigil was held on Wednesday evening at Innisfil Community Church in Ontario, where hundreds gathered to show support and pay tribute to the slain officers.