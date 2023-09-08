Children's hospital charity cash stolen in 'devastating' raid on Doncaster city centre cafe

Watch more videos on Shots!

Raiders broke into board game cafe Bake Battle and Roll in Wood Street and made off with the cash which had been raised for Sheffield Children’s Hospital.

Cafe staff are now hoping to replace the stolen funds with a JustGiving page and a 24-hour board game playing session next weekend.

A spokesman said: Unfortunately we have been broken into and as well as other things, our till has been stolen meaning we are having to ask all customers to pay by card for a while until we get a new one sorted.

“All money we have collected for the Sheffield Children's hospital has been taken, which is devastating.

“The police have been out but its unlikely they will catch whoever did it.”

Staff and customers are hoping to raise £1,000 through the gaming marathon, which will take place on September 16.

The fourth annual fundraiser will see a group of more than 30 people at the cafe from 10am Saturday to 10am on Sunday 17th playing games for hours on end.

The cafe spokesman said: “We are hoping to raise as much money as possible – many of our customers have previously received care from the hospital and we want to do our bit to help enable the hospital to continue their development to support even more children.

The event will include a raffle with board games to be won as well as other prizes, with tickets on sale in the cafe for £1 each.”