Child rapist who sexually abused two children is jailed at Doncaster court

Clive Nuttall, 79, was jailed for nine years at Doncaster Crown Court after pleading guilty to multiple child sex abuse charges, including rape of a child under 13.

Nuttall’s offending came to light after one of his victims – who cannot be identified for legal reasons – bravely disclosed that he had been sexually abused as a young boy.

As officers investigated, a second victim came forward and reported numerous sexual offences committed by Nuttall against her while she was a child.

Investigating Officer Simone Stacey from Rotherham’s Protecting Vulnerable People (PVP) team said: “Nuttall’s victims have shown tremendous courage and strength of character coming forward and reporting the awful abuse they suffered as children.

“While Nuttall did plead guilty to his crimes, and there is a chance he may spend the rest of his life in prison, this news will do little to erase the harm he caused to two vulnerable children with his sick sexual offending.

“Their childhoods were taken from them, and their lives forever changed by his abuse. I am so grateful to the victims for the resilience and dignity they have shown throughout our inquiry and hope that now Nuttall is behind bars they are able to take a step forward in their journey of recovery.”

Nuttall, formerly of Church Lane, Catcliffe, pleaded guilty to 13 sexual offences including one count of rape of a child under 13, five counts of sexual assault of a child under 13, two counts of assault by penetration of a child under 13, two counts of causing a child under 13 to engage in sexual activity, and three counts of engaging in sexual activity in the presence of a child under 13.

He was sentenced to nine years in prison at Doncaster Crown Court, as well as receiving a Sexual Harm Prevention Order (SHPO).

Anyone wanting to report sexual offences can contact South Yorkshire Police on 101 or 999 in an emergency.