Charity urges Doncaster people to speak up about violent gangs plaguing city's streets

The charity Crimestoppers, which is independent from the police, has launched a campaign that urges residents across Doncaster to help protect their community by speaking up anonymously about local criminals who bring violence to the area.

Areas around Doncaster, such as Mexborough, Edlington, Conisbrough and Denby, have been targeted by a number of organised crime gangs in recent years.

They control the local drug trade and are involved in intimidation, using violence with weapons including firearms.

In August, there was a 32% increase in drug offences in Doncaster compared to the previous month.

Vulnerable children and young people are often ruthlessly exploited to be drug runners. Younger people are easier to bully and intimidate, and their futures are often ruined by their involvement in crime.The four-week campaign highlights to communities across Doncaster that the charity Crimestoppers is here to help and they can do something to stop the violence safely and anonymously from their own homes, as a way of helping to tackle these criminals.

If you have any information about those involved in crime or suspect organised crime with vulnerable young people and adults being exploited by criminal gangs, please tell the charity what you know.

You can speak up 100% anonymously by calling the 24/7 UK Contact Centre on freephone 0800 555 111 or use the Crimestoppers simple and secure anonymous online form.

Crimestoppers also offers rewards of up to £1,000 for any information that leads to an arrest and charge.

Gemma Gibbs, Yorkshire regional manager at Crimestoppers, said: “We understand that many people share our concern about criminal gangs, but feel unable to do anything because they fear reprisals.

"By contacting our charity – online or on the phone - no one will ever know.

“You can rest assured that with Crimestoppers, your information can help stop vulnerable people from being exploited and it can help law enforcement to get the information they need to stop the harm these crime gangs cause.

“We believe that no one should live in fear and no one should ever have to worry about children and young people in their communities being exploited and used by criminal gangs.

"Everyone has options when reporting crime. They can tell our charity and stay completely anonymous. Even if English is not your first language, you can still give us information 100% anonymously.

“When you contact Crimestoppers, we won’t judge or ask any personal details. All we want to know is what you know. Like the millions of people before, we guarantee you’ll stay 100% anonymous. Always.”

Doncaster District Commander, Chief Superintendent Ian Proffitt, said: “Organised crime gangs are a blight on our communities - from the most serious incidents of gun and knife crime, through to the production and supply of drugs and antisocial behaviour.

“We are working hard across the city to take proactive action against these groups and put those involved in organised crime behind bars. But in order to do that successfully, we need help from our communities.

“If you have information about addresses or individuals involved in drug production and supply then please tell us. Even the smallest pieces of intelligence can prove vital in fitting the pieces of the puzzle together, enabling us to carry out targeted action against those involved in organised crime.”