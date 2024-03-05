Charged: Doncaster teen in court for attempted burglary and handling stolen goods
A Doncaster teenager accused of trying to break into a house has been arrested by officers and appeared in court.
Troy Frost, aged 18, of Durham Road, Dunscroft, appeared before Doncaster Magistrates' Court last Tuesday (27 February) after being charged with attempted burglary and handling stolen goods by Doncaster East Neighbourhood Policing Team.
He has since been released on bail to next appear before Sheffield Crown Court on 27 March.
