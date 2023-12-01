Charged: Doncaster man accused of multiple thefts and assault appears in court
A Doncaster man accused of multiple thefts and assault has appeared in court.
Michael Utley, aged 40, of Radburn Road, New Rossington, appeared before Doncaster Magistrates' Court last Thursday (23 November) after being charged with five thefts from a shop and one assault.
He has since been released on bail and is next due to appear before Sheffield Crown Court on 17 January 2024.