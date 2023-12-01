News you can trust since 1925
Charged: Doncaster man accused of multiple thefts and assault appears in court

A Doncaster man accused of multiple thefts and assault has appeared in court.
By Stephanie Bateman
Published 1st Dec 2023, 10:46 GMT
Updated 1st Dec 2023, 10:46 GMT
Michael Utley, aged 40, of Radburn Road, New Rossington, appeared before Doncaster Magistrates' Court last Thursday (23 November) after being charged with five thefts from a shop and one assault.

He has since been released on bail and is next due to appear before Sheffield Crown Court on 17 January 2024.