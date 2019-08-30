CCTV released of Doncaster robber who 'elbowed woman in face' at McDonald's
A robber grabbed money from a till and then elbowed a brave woman cashier in the face who chased after him.
Police have released CCTV footage of a man they are tracing in relation to two robberies in Doncaster.
The suspect entered the Costa coffee shop at Lakeside Village and threatened staff on Monday, August 12, at 8.45pm.
He claimed to have a weapon - although no weapon was seen - and demanded money was handed over.
He left shortly after with a quantity of cash. Fortunately nobody was injured.
The following morning, the same man went into a McDonalds restaurant on St Sepulchre Gate in the town centre at 6.35pm and grabbed money from the till.
A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said; "The cashier has then chased the suspect, who has elbowed her in the face.
"Police have now released these CCTV images of a man they believe could assist with their enquiries.