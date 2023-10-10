Watch more of our videos on Shots!

It is reported that on Thursday 6 July at around 7:30pm, a man entered a property on Cedric Road in Edenthorpe and stole a number of items.

Since the incident, officers have been carrying out a range of enquiries and we are now releasing CCTV images of a man we would like to speak to in connection to the incident.

The man is described as aged between 30 and 40 years old, of a medium build, around 5ft 9ins to 6ft tall and with facial hair.

Do you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you.

Do you know this man?

Do you recognise him?

If you can help officers, please get in touch online, via live chat or by calling 101 quoting incident number 967 of 6 July 2023. You can access the online portal here: www.southyorks.police.uk/contact-us/report-something/.