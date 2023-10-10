News you can trust since 1925
CCTV released in Doncaster burglary investigation

Police have released CCTV images of a man they would like to speak to in connection to a Doncaster burglary.
By Stephanie Bateman
Published 10th Oct 2023, 18:03 BST- 1 min read
Updated 10th Oct 2023, 18:03 BST
It is reported that on Thursday 6 July at around 7:30pm, a man entered a property on Cedric Road in Edenthorpe and stole a number of items.

Since the incident, officers have been carrying out a range of enquiries and we are now releasing CCTV images of a man we would like to speak to in connection to the incident.

The man is described as aged between 30 and 40 years old, of a medium build, around 5ft 9ins to 6ft tall and with facial hair.

Do you recognise him?

If you can help officers, please get in touch online, via live chat or by calling 101 quoting incident number 967 of 6 July 2023. You can access the online portal here: www.southyorks.police.uk/contact-us/report-something/.

You can also provide information anonymously via independent charity Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111 or visiting www.Crimestoppers-org.uk