CCTV released after fuel is stolen from Doncaster development site

Officers have released an image of a man they would like to speak to in connection with stolen fuel in Doncaster.

At around 10:30pm on Friday, March 8, it is reported that two men syphoned diesel fuel from a truck at The Springs development site in Askern.

Do you recognise this man?

It is believed that 40 litres of diesel were stolen from the site.

Officers are keen to speak to anyone who can identify the man or anyone that has information that will help their investigation.

Please call South Yorkshire Police on 101 quoting reference number 14/45124/19.