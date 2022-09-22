News you can trust since 1925
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

CCTV released after burglary at Doncaster station where man dressed up as staff and stole bike and laptops

Do you recognise this man?

By Stephanie Bateman
Thursday, 22nd September 2022, 3:00 pm
Updated Thursday, 22nd September 2022, 3:00 pm

Officers investigating a burglary at Doncaster station are today releasing an image in connection.

On Tuesday, August 2, at around 12.30am, a man climbed over the fence at the end of the station building before reappearing with a bike.

At 3.30am, the same man returned, climbed the fence again and disappeared from sight before reappearing exiting via the LNER office door wearing a red LNER overcoat and carrying an LNER rucksack containing two laptops.

Do you recognise him?

Most Popular

Read More

Read More
Police issue appeal after girls, 13 and 14, from Doncaster not seen since Monday

Officers believe the man in the CCTV image may have information which could help their investigation.

If you recognise him or have any information, please contact BTP by texting 61016 or calling 0800 40 50 40 quoting reference 225 of 02/08/22.

Alternatively you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

In these confusing and worrying times, local journalism is more vital than ever. Thanks to everyone who helps us ask the questions that matter by taking out a subscription or buying a paper. We stand together. Dominic Brown, editor.