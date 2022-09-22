CCTV released after burglary at Doncaster station where man dressed up as staff and stole bike and laptops

Officers investigating a burglary at Doncaster station are today releasing an image in connection.

On Tuesday, August 2, at around 12.30am, a man climbed over the fence at the end of the station building before reappearing with a bike.

At 3.30am, the same man returned, climbed the fence again and disappeared from sight before reappearing exiting via the LNER office door wearing a red LNER overcoat and carrying an LNER rucksack containing two laptops.

Do you recognise him?

Officers believe the man in the CCTV image may have information which could help their investigation.

If you recognise him or have any information, please contact BTP by texting 61016 or calling 0800 40 50 40 quoting reference 225 of 02/08/22.

Alternatively you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.