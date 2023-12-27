CCTV: Police want to speak to this woman after a man was bottled suffering life altering eye injuries in Doncaster
and live on Freeview channel 276
It is reported that on Saturday 16 December around 10.30pm, a man was assaulted with a glass bottle by a woman at Biscuit Billy’s Bar on Silver Street in the city centre.
It is then reported that the woman and another man she was with left the bar. The victim suffered serious life altering eye injuries.
Enquiries are ongoing but officers are keen to identify the woman in the image as they may be able to assist with enquiries.
She is described as a white woman of large build with straight blonde hair and around 40-years old. Do you recognise her?
If you can help, you can pass information to police online or by calling 101. Please quote incident number 443 of 16 December when you get in touch.