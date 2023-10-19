CCTV: Police release images following fishing gear and dashcam theft in Doncaster
It is reported that on Friday 13 October between 2.58am and 3.47am, fishing gear was stolen from inside a white Peugeot van, and a dashcam from inside a Ford Ecosport on Sheldon Avenue in Coinsbrough.
Enquiries are ongoing but officers are keen to identify the man in the images as he may be able to assist with enquiries.
Do you recognise him? Do you live in the area and have CCTV footage that could assist with enquiries?
If you can help, you can pass information via the new online live chat, the online portal www.southyorks.police.uk/contact-us/report-something/ or by calling 101. Please quote number 14/182889/23 when you get in touch.
Alternatively you can stay anonymous and pass on what you know by contacting the independent charity Crimestoppers on freephone 0800 555 111 or complete a secure anonymous online form at Crimestoppers-uk.org