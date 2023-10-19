News you can trust since 1925
BREAKING
‘Nasty’ Tamworth by-election candidate posted ‘disgusting’ diagram
43 more schools found to have crumbly RAAC concrete
Storm Babet brings heavy wind & rain to UK
Greta Thunberg charged with public order offence after protest
Israel denies responsibility for deadly Gaza hospital blast
UK inflation remains stagnant at 6.7% despite hopes for another dip

CCTV: Police release images following fishing gear and dashcam theft in Doncaster

Officers in Doncaster have released CCTV images of a man they would like to speak to in connection with theft from two motor vehicles.
By Stephanie Bateman
Published 19th Oct 2023, 12:35 BST
Updated 19th Oct 2023, 12:35 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

It is reported that on Friday 13 October between 2.58am and 3.47am, fishing gear was stolen from inside a white Peugeot van, and a dashcam from inside a Ford Ecosport on Sheldon Avenue in Coinsbrough.

Enquiries are ongoing but officers are keen to identify the man in the images as he may be able to assist with enquiries.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Do you recognise him? Do you live in the area and have CCTV footage that could assist with enquiries?

Most Popular
Do you recognise him?Do you recognise him?
Do you recognise him?

If you can help, you can pass information via the new online live chat, the online portal www.southyorks.police.uk/contact-us/report-something/ or by calling 101. Please quote number 14/182889/23 when you get in touch.

Alternatively you can stay anonymous and pass on what you know by contacting the independent charity Crimestoppers on freephone 0800 555 111 or complete a secure anonymous online form at Crimestoppers-uk.org