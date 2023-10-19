CCTV: Police release images following fishing gear and dashcam theft in Doncaster

Officers in Doncaster have released CCTV images of a man they would like to speak to in connection with theft from two motor vehicles.

It is reported that on Friday 13 October between 2.58am and 3.47am, fishing gear was stolen from inside a white Peugeot van, and a dashcam from inside a Ford Ecosport on Sheldon Avenue in Coinsbrough.

Enquiries are ongoing but officers are keen to identify the man in the images as he may be able to assist with enquiries.

Do you recognise him? Do you live in the area and have CCTV footage that could assist with enquiries?

If you can help, you can pass information via the new online live chat, the online portal www.southyorks.police.uk/contact-us/report-something/ or by calling 101. Please quote number 14/182889/23 when you get in touch.