CCTV: Police release image of man after Chelsea, 16, went missing from her Doncaster home on Saturday

Watch more videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Chelsea, aged 16, left her home address in the Edlington area on Saturday 9 September at 11:25am.

Officers’ enquiries have led them to believe that Chelsea got on the number 51 Arriva bus that calls at Bentley, Toll Bar, Carcroft, Skellow, Askern and Norton at 2:15pm today (14 September) from stop A6 in the Doncaster Interchange.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Officers are keen to speak to the man in the CCTV image to understand more about Chelsea’s route taken.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police would like to speak to this man

Are you the man? Do you recognise him? Please get in touch via 101 quoting incident number 1274 of 9 September 2023, online, or via live chat.

The full appeal, including a description of Chelsea can be found here- https://orlo.uk/7IQFV