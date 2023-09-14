CCTV: Police release image of man after Chelsea, 16, went missing from her Doncaster home on Saturday
Chelsea, aged 16, left her home address in the Edlington area on Saturday 9 September at 11:25am.
Officers’ enquiries have led them to believe that Chelsea got on the number 51 Arriva bus that calls at Bentley, Toll Bar, Carcroft, Skellow, Askern and Norton at 2:15pm today (14 September) from stop A6 in the Doncaster Interchange.
Officers are keen to speak to the man in the CCTV image to understand more about Chelsea’s route taken.
Are you the man? Do you recognise him? Please get in touch via 101 quoting incident number 1274 of 9 September 2023, online, or via live chat.
The full appeal, including a description of Chelsea can be found here- https://orlo.uk/7IQFV
You can access South Yorkshire Police’s online portal here: https://orlo.uk/m6LTJ