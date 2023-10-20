CCTV: Man suffered broken jaw after violent nightclub assault in Doncaster
At 3.56am on 18 March 2023, it is reported that a man was in Coco nightclub on Silver Street when he was violently assaulted by an unknown man.
The victim, a 38-year-old man, suffered a broken jaw. He was taken to hospital, where he required surgery.
Since the investigation, officers have conducted various lines of enquiry and are now in a position to release this CCTV image of a man they would like to speak to in connection to the incident.
Do you recognise him? If you believe you can help, please report online, via live chat or by calling 101 quoting crime reference number 14/56244/23.
Alternatively you can contact the national helpline Crimestoppers and remain anonymous by telephoning on 0800 555 111 or visit the website https://crimestoppers-uk.org/