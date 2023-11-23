CCTV image released after woman was sexually assaulted on train between Doncaster and Goole
The incident happened between 11.15pm and 11.30pm on Wednesday, 8 November.
The victim, a train guard, was approached by a passenger who boarded the service at Doncaster and repeatedly hugged and touched her inappropriately throughout the journey before he left the service at Goole.
Detectives would like to speak to the man in the image as they believe he may have information that could help their investigation.
Anyone who recognises him is asked to contact the British Transport Police by texting 61016 or by calling 0800 40 50 40 quoting reference 10 of 09/11/2023
Alternatively you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.