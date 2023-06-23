News you can trust since 1925
CCTV image issued following reported sexual assault in Doncaster

Police in Doncaster have released a CCTV image of an individual they believe could hold important information about a reported sexual assault.
By Stephanie Bateman
Published 23rd Jun 2023, 12:58 BST- 1 min read
Updated 23rd Jun 2023, 12:58 BST

At approximately 5pm on Saturday 25 February, it is reported a woman in her 40s was sexually assaulted outside the entrance to flats on Hall Gate.

It is believed a man approached the victim and asked if she was married. The victim attempted to push the suspect away. He pushed her back before showing her pornographic images on his phone, then proceeded to grope her over her clothes. He then backed away, allowing the victim to escape.

After following a number of lines of enquiry since the incident, officers are now appealing for the public’s help. They are keen to speak to the individual pictured and want to hear from him, or anyone who recognises him.

Police want to speak to this man
If you have any information, please call 101 quoting incident number 638 of 25 February. You can access live chat and the online portal here: https://smartcontact.southyorkshire.police.uk/

Alternatively, if you would prefer not to give your personal details, you can stay anonymous and pass on what you know by contacting the independent charity Crimestoppers. Call their UK Contact Centre on freephone 0800 555 111 or complete a simple and secure anonymous online form at www.crimestoppers-uk.org