At approximately 5pm on Saturday 25 February, it is reported a woman in her 40s was sexually assaulted outside the entrance to flats on Hall Gate.

It is believed a man approached the victim and asked if she was married. The victim attempted to push the suspect away. He pushed her back before showing her pornographic images on his phone, then proceeded to grope her over her clothes. He then backed away, allowing the victim to escape.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After following a number of lines of enquiry since the incident, officers are now appealing for the public’s help. They are keen to speak to the individual pictured and want to hear from him, or anyone who recognises him.

Police want to speak to this man

If you have any information, please call 101 quoting incident number 638 of 25 February. You can access live chat and the online portal here: https://smartcontact.southyorkshire.police.uk/