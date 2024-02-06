CCTV appeal after woman suffered facial injuries, became disorientated and then had her handbag stolen in Doncaster

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

It is reported that on Saturday 3 February at around 2.40am, a woman had her handbag stolen in Urban Road in Hexthorpe.

It is understood that the woman became disoriented after suffering facial injuries while getting out of a taxi.

A man is then reported to have arrived on foot, picked the woman up off the floor and moved her to a nearby bus stop before stealing her handbag and fleeing the scene.

A CCTV image of the man police would like to speak to in connection with a theft.

An investigation has been launched but officers are keen to identify the man in the images as they feel he may be able to assist with enquiries.

Do you recognise him?

If you can help, you can pass information to police via the new online live chat, the online portal www.southyorks.police.uk/contact-us/report-something/ or by calling 101. Please quote incident number 123 of 3 February 2024 when you get in touch.