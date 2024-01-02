News you can trust since 1925
CCTV appeal after car stolen in Doncaster

Police have shared a CCTV image of a man they’re keen to identify after a car was stolen in Doncaster in the early hours of Friday 22 December 2023.
By Stephanie Bateman
Published 2nd Jan 2024, 11:11 GMT
Updated 2nd Jan 2024, 11:11 GMT
At 5.40am, a man entered the driveway of a property on Allendale Gardens in Sprotbrough and took a vehicle, a black Land Rover estate.

The stolen vehicle has not yet been recovered and remains outstanding.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said: “We are keen to speak to the man pictured after he was captured on the property’s doorbell camera. He is thought to be in his mid-20s and was wearing a baseball cap.

Police have released this CCTV image.Police have released this CCTV image.
“If you live in the area and believe you captured the man on your CCTV or doorbell camera, or you believe you witnessed the vehicle after it was stolen, please get in touch.”

You can report information via the website or by calling 101, quoting investigation number 14/223122/23.