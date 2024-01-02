CCTV appeal after car stolen in Doncaster
At 5.40am, a man entered the driveway of a property on Allendale Gardens in Sprotbrough and took a vehicle, a black Land Rover estate.
The stolen vehicle has not yet been recovered and remains outstanding.
A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said: “We are keen to speak to the man pictured after he was captured on the property’s doorbell camera. He is thought to be in his mid-20s and was wearing a baseball cap.
“If you live in the area and believe you captured the man on your CCTV or doorbell camera, or you believe you witnessed the vehicle after it was stolen, please get in touch.”
You can report information via the website or by calling 101, quoting investigation number 14/223122/23.