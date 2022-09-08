Cazoo St Leger 2022: Doncaster police vow to crack down on Ladies' Day sex pests

South Yorkshire Police has launched its #NoMore campaign to stamp out harassment of groping of women and girls – and officers will be looking out for offenders at this year’s four day festival at Town Moor.

A spokesman said: “Heading to St Leger today?

"A day at the races should be a fun experience, not a time to feel threatened or harassed.

"Women and girls should be able to enjoy their day without worrying about being cat-called, pressed against, groped or intimidated.

"We need people to stand with women and say #NoMore.

If you see this behaviour, even if it’s from someone you know, call it out. Be an ally and stand with us."

People are being urged to report incidents on 101, 999 or approach an officer or staff on duty at the track.