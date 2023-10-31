Cause of death remains unknown as victim is named in Doncaster murder investigation

The family of a man who died following a suspected murder in Doncaster has been named as 53-year-old Jason Gaskin.

Jason was found unconscious and with head injuries outside the Park Social Working Men's Club on Victoria Road in Balby at around 1am on Sunday (29 October).

Despite the best efforts of members of the public and ambulance service staff, he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Today (Tuesday 31 October) Jason was been formally identified and his family continues to be supported by officers.

Jason Gaskin.

Jason’s family has released a photo of him and shared this statement: "Jason is a loved father, grandfather and husband. Loved very much by the traveller community and everybody that knew and met him; a much loved character.

"Family thank everyone who has supported and continues to support them."

A post mortem examination was inconclusive and further tests are being carried out to determine Jason’s cause of death.

A 33-year-old woman and a 47-year-old man who were arrested on Sunday on suspicion of murder have been bailed as enquiries continue. A further man arrested on suspicion of murder yesterday has also been bailed.

A third man, aged 39, who was also arrested on suspicion of murder has been released with no further action.

Enquiries are ongoing and officers are encouraging anyone who was in the area at the time and may have witnessed the incident to get in touch.