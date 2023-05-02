News you can trust since 1925
Cars set alight by arsonists in bank holiday blazes in Doncaster

Cars were among items set alight by arsonists in a number of bank holiday blazes in Doncaster.

By Stephanie Bateman
Published 2nd May 2023, 14:47 BST- 1 min read

On Sunday, April 30, Doncaster firefighters were called out to a deliberate car fire at 1.30am on Elm Road, Auckley. The crew left the scene at 2.15am.

Firefighters from Doncaster station attended an accidental car fire at 8.25am at Keepmoat Stadium, Lakeside. The crew returned to their base at 8.50am.

Overnight last night, Monday, May 1, two fire crews from Askern and Adwick stations attended a deliberate rubbish fire at 8.05pm on High Street, Askern. They were there until 8.30pm.

Bank holiday firesBank holiday fires
Edlington firefighters were called out to a wheelie bin which was accidentally on fire at midnight on Harlington Court, Denaby Main. They left 12.15pm.

Thorne firefighters were called out to a deliberate car fire at 3:30am on Carr Side Lane, Hatfield, returning at 4.30am.

If you see a fire call the emergency number 999.