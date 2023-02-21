Cars and a motorbike torched by arsonists in Doncaster
Cars and a motorbike were torched by arsonists in Doncaster over the last few days.
Doncaster firefighters were called out to a deliberate bin fire at 7.30pm on Sunday at Stonegate Mews, Balby.
A motorbike was deliberately set on fire at 8.10pm on the same night at Stanhope Road, Wheatley.
Earlier, at 2am, a car was deliberately set on fire at Langdale Road, Carcroft. Firefighters from Adwick station attended.
Two fire crews from Doncaster attended two accidental vehicles on fire at 4.35am on Leger Way, Intake.