Car thieves target Doncaster supermarket parking area

Police received reports at 3.15pm on Saturday 12 August that a vehicle had been stolen from the car park at Asda on Gliwice Way, Doncaster.
By Stephanie Bateman
Published 21st Aug 2023, 11:35 BST- 1 min read
Updated 21st Aug 2023, 11:35 BST

The victim is understood to have been inside the shop for a short period of time before returning to the car park and finding their vehicle had been taken.

Anyone who witnessed any suspicious activity should call 101 quoting crime number 14/145482/23.

Officers are also aware of two further vehicle thefts in the same location reported on 14 July and 20 July 2023.