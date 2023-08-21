Car thieves target Doncaster supermarket parking area
Police received reports at 3.15pm on Saturday 12 August that a vehicle had been stolen from the car park at Asda on Gliwice Way, Doncaster.
The victim is understood to have been inside the shop for a short period of time before returning to the car park and finding their vehicle had been taken.
Anyone who witnessed any suspicious activity should call 101 quoting crime number 14/145482/23.
Officers are also aware of two further vehicle thefts in the same location reported on 14 July and 20 July 2023.