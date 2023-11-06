News you can trust since 1925
Car splattered with paint and brick hurled at bus in Doncaster vandal attacks

A car was left splattered with yellow paint and a bus window smashed after vandal attacks in Doncaster.
By Darren Burke
Published 6th Nov 2023, 11:12 GMT
Updated 6th Nov 2023, 11:13 GMT
Officers from Doncaster East Neighbourhood Policing Team say they have seen an increasing number of incidents of anti-social behaviour in the run up to Halloween and Bonfired Night.

A spokesman said: “There has been an increase in reports of anti-social behaviour across the East of Doncaster over the last few days. This is directly linked to both Halloween and Bonfire Night, a period of the year we call 'Dark Nights'.

“As part of Operation Anticipate, we have officers carrying out high visibility patrols across the area, engaging with local residents and preventing crime.

A car was splattered with yellow paint in a Doncaster vandal attack.A car was splattered with yellow paint in a Doncaster vandal attack.
“Unfortunately what some see as anti-social behaviour does turn to crime.

“Anyone carrying out such crimes will be dealt with robustly, with the potential for arrest depending on the circumstances.

“Please remain sensible and where relevant educate your children on the impact their so called ASB may have on others.”