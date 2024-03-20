Car set on fire and windows smashed in 'petrol bomb' attack in Doncaster street
Police were called at around 10.45pm on Saturday 16 March alongside the fire service to reports of criminal damage on Haigh Road, Balby.
A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said in a brief statement: “It was reported that several windows were smashed at a property and a car was set on fire.
“There were no injuries and no arrests were made.
"Enquiries are ongoing.”
One nearby resident said: “A person dressed in black with a hood threw an unseen item at a house and car and flames erupted all over the car and out the front window.”
Anyone with information can contact police on 101 or alternatively, you can contact CrimeStoppers on 0800 555 111 through their dedicated UK call centre where you can report information in confidence.