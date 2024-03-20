Car set on fire and windows smashed in 'petrol bomb' attack in Doncaster street

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Police were called at around 10.45pm on Saturday 16 March alongside the fire service to reports of criminal damage on Haigh Road, Balby.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said in a brief statement: “It was reported that several windows were smashed at a property and a car was set on fire.

“There were no injuries and no arrests were made.

Police and fire crews were called to the incident in Balby.

"Enquiries are ongoing.”

One nearby resident said: “A person dressed in black with a hood threw an unseen item at a house and car and flames erupted all over the car and out the front window.”