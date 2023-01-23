Car seized as police stop motorist with no documents 'driving erratically' in Doncaster
Police seized a car and arrested a driver after a vehicle was spotted ‘being driven erratically’ in Doncaster.
By Darren Burke
5 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 23rd Jan 2023, 11:35am
Officers stopped the red Toyota Auris in Apley Road, Hyde Park and discovered the driver had no documents.
A spokesman said: “Officers carrying out proactive patrols stopped the Toyota after it was seen being driven erratically.
"The driver was found to have no insurance and only a provisional licence.”
"They were reported for the offences and will be summoned to court. The vehicle was subsequently seized.”