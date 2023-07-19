News you can trust since 1925
Car seized and criminals targeted in day of police action in Doncaster

Police have sent out a warning to criminals and those committing anti-social behaviour after a day of targeted action in Doncaster.
By Darren Burke
Published 19th Jul 2023, 10:41 BST- 1 min read
Updated 19th Jul 2023, 10:42 BST

Officers from Doncaster South Neighbourhood Policing Team worked alongside internal and external partners for the day of action targeting the Athelstane Road area of Conisbrough.

Police recovered a stolen bike and scooter along with seizing a car for no insurance, while ten anti-social behavior contracts were issued and delivered.

The day also included a community litter pick, officers worked with Street Scene to clear the alleyway at the rear of Athelstane Road with the aim of ensuring increased community access and safety and reducing offending.

Police targeted Conisbrough in a day of action.Police targeted Conisbrough in a day of action.
There were also door-to-door crime prevention leaflet drops to over 100 properties, and officers dealing with street drinking issues as well as high-visibility patrols in the Conisbrough town centre and surrounding locality.

Officers also executed two positive fail to appear warrants along with ten anti-social behavior contracts – many of which were issued in the presence of the parents in an attempt to reduce further offending.

A spokesperson said: “There was lots of effective information and intelligence gathering for future action and very positive feedback from local residents and the community.

“We have many more operations coming up and these are all based around targeting offending, reducing crime and making your neighbourhoods safer."Anyone wanting to report crime, can contact police on 101 or 999 in an emergency or you can contact CrimeStoppers to report information anonymously through their UK call centre on 0800 555 111.