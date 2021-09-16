Car reportedly crashes through fence after police chase in Balby
A car is reported to have crashed after being chased by police in Balby last night.
Thursday, 16th September 2021, 6:41 am
Reports say a car was chased up Warmsworth Road by police.
The Vauxhall Corsa reportedly hit a parked vehicle and went through the fencing of a house on the corner of Hepworth Road..
Witnesses on social media said a man fled from the vehicle but was caught by police.
Roads were closed off by police following the incident at around 6pm.
More information when we have it.