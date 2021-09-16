Car reportedly crashes through fence after police chase in Balby

Warmsworth Road Balby at the junction with Hepworth Road

Reports say a car was chased up Warmsworth Road by police.

The Vauxhall Corsa reportedly hit a parked vehicle and went through the fencing of a house on the corner of Hepworth Road..

Witnesses on social media said a man fled from the vehicle but was caught by police.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Roads were closed off by police following the incident at around 6pm.