Car reportedly crashes through fence after police chase in Balby

A car is reported to have crashed after being chased by police in Balby last night.

By Kev Rogers
Thursday, 16th September 2021, 6:41 am
Warmsworth Road Balby at the junction with Hepworth Road

Reports say a car was chased up Warmsworth Road by police.

The Vauxhall Corsa reportedly hit a parked vehicle and went through the fencing of a house on the corner of Hepworth Road..

Witnesses on social media said a man fled from the vehicle but was caught by police.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Roads were closed off by police following the incident at around 6pm.

More information when we have it.