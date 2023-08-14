Car fires - deliberate and accidental - were attended by Doncaster crews overnight.

Doncaster firefighters were called out to an accidental car fire at 7.25pm on A614, Doncaster. Firefighters left the scene at 8.15pm.

Firefighters from Edlington station attended an accidental fire involving trees at 8.25pm on Stapleton Road, Warmsworth, Doncaster. The crew came away at 8.55pm.

A car was deliberately set on fire at 9.05pm on Cockhill Lane, Stainton, Doncaster. Firefighters from Edlington station attended the incident. They left at 9.45pm.

Firefighters from Rotherham station attended an accidental field fire at 9:20pm on Doncaster Road, Conisbrough. The crew left the scene at 10pm.