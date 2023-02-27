On Sunday, February 26, at 1.30pm, a crew from the city centre station attended a car which was accidentally on fire at Hereford Road in Wheatley.

They managed to return to base at 2pm.

Later that day, firefighters from Doncaster and Askern stations attended a deliberate fire involving wood in a garage at 3.50pm on Marlborough Road in Askern.

There were two incidents yesterday

The crews came away at 5.20pm.