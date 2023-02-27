Car fire and wood in a garage alight in Doncaster over the weekend
Firefighters were called to two incidents over the weekend in Doncaster.
On Sunday, February 26, at 1.30pm, a crew from the city centre station attended a car which was accidentally on fire at Hereford Road in Wheatley.
They managed to return to base at 2pm.
Later that day, firefighters from Doncaster and Askern stations attended a deliberate fire involving wood in a garage at 3.50pm on Marlborough Road in Askern.
The crews came away at 5.20pm.
If you see a fire call 999 if it is an emergency.