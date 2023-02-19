It is reported that at around 9.50pm on Friday night (17 February) a black A6 Audi was travelling along Swinston Hill Road when it was involved in a collision with a pedestrian.

The pedestrian, a 28 year-old man suffered injuries to his head and chest. He was taken to hospital by ambulance, where he remains in a life-threatening condition.

The driver of the car remained on scene and is assisting officer with their enquiries.

Did you see what happened?

Officers are keen to hear from anyone who witnessed the collision, or the pedestrian in the road prior to the collision or may have dashcam footage that can assist with their enquiries.

If you can help please provide information call 101 quoting incident number 1125 of 17 February 2023.

