Car clocked driving at nearly twice the legal limit in Doncaster village
After recent feedback it was identified that the community wanted police to do this operation on Church Balk in Edenthorpe.
A spokesman said: “This is partly a 20mph road and as you can see it is not always adhered to. The operation took place over 30 minutes with 86 vehicles checked and 20 found to be travelling over the limit.
“The highest reading was 38mph, which is almost double the 20mph limit!
“The details of all these vehicles will be sent to our Safety Camera Partnership for the appropriate action to be taken.
“The limit is applied for a reason, please stick to it!”
Please note: The document pictured has been redacted for privacy purposes.