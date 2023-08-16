Car, caravan and shed fires attended by Doncaster crews
A car, a caravan and a shed fire were all attended by Doncaster crews overnight on Monday, August 14.
Two fire crews from Doncaster station attended an accidental car fire at 11.:15pm on Roberts Road, Balby. The crews left the scene at 12.10am.
A caravan was deliberately set on fire at 11.30pm on Emerson Avenue, Stainforth. Firefighters from Thorne and Askern attended and left at 12.10am.
Doncaster firefighters were also called out to a deliberate fire involving a shed at 2.40am on Ramsden Road, Hexthorpe, leaving at 3.20am.