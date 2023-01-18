News you can trust since 1925
Car, bike and rubbish fires attended by firefighters fom Doncaster

Last night, Tuesday, January 18, firefighters from Adwick station attended a deliberate fire involving rubbish on South Street in Highfields at 7.30pm.

By Stephanie Bateman
2 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 18th Jan 2023, 10:56am

The crew came away at 8pm.

On Monday night a car was accidentally on fire at 7pm on Coronation Road in Stainforth. Firefighters from Thorne station attended the incident and returned at 7.50pm.

Early yesterday morning, firefighters from Doncaster station attended a deliberate fire involving a bicycle at 1am on Ely Road, Wheatley. The crew left the scene at 1.10am.

There were deliberate and accidental incidents