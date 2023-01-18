Car, bike and rubbish fires attended by firefighters fom Doncaster
Last night, Tuesday, January 18, firefighters from Adwick station attended a deliberate fire involving rubbish on South Street in Highfields at 7.30pm.
The crew came away at 8pm.
On Monday night a car was accidentally on fire at 7pm on Coronation Road in Stainforth. Firefighters from Thorne station attended the incident and returned at 7.50pm.
Early yesterday morning, firefighters from Doncaster station attended a deliberate fire involving a bicycle at 1am on Ely Road, Wheatley. The crew left the scene at 1.10am.