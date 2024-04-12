Car and bike deliberately set on fire in Doncaster last night
Firefighters from Askern station were called out to a deliberate fire involving a bicycle at 7.55pm on Campsall Road, Askern. The crew left at 8.15pm.
Thorne firefighters attended a deliberate rubbish fire at 8.10pm on Land Ends Road, Thorne. The crew came away at 8.30pm.
A van was accidentally on fire at 8.30pm on Bar Croft Lane, Moss. Firefighters from Askern station attended the incident.
A car was deliberately set on fire at 11.30pm on Smith Street, Balby. Firefighters from Edlington station attended and left at 12.05am.