Cannabis stash inside Celebrations tub seized as police swoop on Doncaster driver
Police seized a haul of cannabis stashed inside a Celebrations sweet tin and joked: “The owner of this tub isn’t celebrating now!”
Officers from Doncaster North Neighbourhood Policing Team seized the drugs as part of Operation Duxford, a co-ordinated blitz on city crime yesterday.
A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said: “Officers didn't find any leftover Maltesers in this tub, but they did find cannabis!
"We found the drugs after an officer made a random vehicle stop in Doncaster as part of #OpDuxford.
"A man was given a warning after the find which was seized by cops.”
Operation Duxford is an ongoing series of operations by South Yorkshire Police to target crime, drugs and anti-social behaviour in Doncaster.
During yesterday’s raids, police pounced on a number of drugs factories and also seized a number of illegal vehicles.
Anyone wanting to report crime and anti-social behaviour in Doncaster can contact police on 999, 101 or CrimeStoppers on 0800 555 111.