News you can trust since 1925
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Cannabis stash inside Celebrations tub seized as police swoop on Doncaster driver

Police seized a haul of cannabis stashed inside a Celebrations sweet tin and joked: “The owner of this tub isn’t celebrating now!”

By Darren Burke
2 hours ago - 1 min read
Updated 12th Jan 2023, 9:20am

Officers from Doncaster North Neighbourhood Policing Team seized the drugs as part of Operation Duxford, a co-ordinated blitz on city crime yesterday.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said: “Officers didn't find any leftover Maltesers in this tub, but they did find cannabis!

Hide Ad

"We found the drugs after an officer made a random vehicle stop in Doncaster as part of #OpDuxford.

Police found the drugs stash insided a Celebrations tin.
Most Popular

"A man was given a warning after the find which was seized by cops.”

Operation Duxford is an ongoing series of operations by South Yorkshire Police to target crime, drugs and anti-social behaviour in Doncaster.

Hide Ad

During yesterday’s raids, police pounced on a number of drugs factories and also seized a number of illegal vehicles.

Anyone wanting to report crime and anti-social behaviour in Doncaster can contact police on 999, 101 or CrimeStoppers on 0800 555 111.