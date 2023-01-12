Cannabis stash inside Celebrations tub seized as police swoop on Doncaster driver

Officers from Doncaster North Neighbourhood Policing Team seized the drugs as part of Operation Duxford, a co-ordinated blitz on city crime yesterday.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said: “Officers didn't find any leftover Maltesers in this tub, but they did find cannabis!

"We found the drugs after an officer made a random vehicle stop in Doncaster as part of #OpDuxford.

Police found the drugs stash insided a Celebrations tin.

"A man was given a warning after the find which was seized by cops.”

Operation Duxford is an ongoing series of operations by South Yorkshire Police to target crime, drugs and anti-social behaviour in Doncaster.

During yesterday’s raids, police pounced on a number of drugs factories and also seized a number of illegal vehicles.