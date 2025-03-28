Cannabis farm found in loft of Doncaster house as police swoop to arrest man
After gathering intelligence on activities at the address in Kirk Sandall, a warrant was executed resulting in the discovery of a cannabis farm hidden inside a home, a South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said.
Officers also found a machete, which was seized and recovered, with the cannabis plants dismantled and destroyed after a crime scene investigation team obtained forensic evidence from the property.
Doncaster East Neighbourhood Policing Team Inspector Alison Carr said: "As well as the cannabis cultivation there was evidence of drug supply at the property, with multiple nitrous oxide cannisters and snappy bags found inside the address.
"The electricity had also been bypassed in order to grow the plants, posing a significant fire risk to neighbouring properties.
"We have since identified and arrested a man on suspicion of drug offences and possession of an offensive weapon.
"These cannabis farms are often linked to organised crime groups and the people working in these so-called farms can be victims of human trafficking, forced to work against their will for crime gangs.
"By cutting out their supplies, we are able to severely limit their influence and reduce the harm they cause to our communities.
"If you are concerned or worried about drug supply in your area or you have reason to believe a property near you is being used as a cannabis cultivation, then please contact us so we can investigate and bring offenders to justice."
To report information directly to police, please call us on the non-emergency number 101 or by visiting the reporting section of the South Yorkshire Police website. If a crime is in progress, always call 999.
We understand some people may wish to report information anonymously, and you can do that by calling the independent charity Crimestoppers through their dedicated UK call centre on 0800 555 11, or by visiting www.crimestoppers-uk.org.
You do not have to leave your details and can report crime in complete confidence to the organisation.