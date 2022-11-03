Cannabis factory 'demolished' after Doncaster resident 'happily' lets police into home

South Yorkshire Police turned up at the house in Dunscroft and were surprised to find 120 cannabis plants after being let into the premises by the man, who was promptly arrested.

A Doncaster East police spokesman said: “Earlier this week officers descended on an address in Dunscroft to execute a warrant.

"On this occasion there was no need for the ‘big red key’, as the occupant happily opened the door and let us in.

Police smashed open the cannabis factory in Dunscroft.

"The downstairs of the property was pretty much what you would expect to find in a standard living room., sofa, TV etc.

"As officers made their way upstairs they were hit by the distinctive smell of cannabis.

"The three upstairs bedrooms had been converted into a comprehensive cannabis set up, with a total of 120 mature cannabis plants.

"The man inside the property was promptly arrested and taken to Doncaster Police station. He was later interviewed, charged and remanded into custody for the offence of producing a Class B drug.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The cannabis set up was demolished and the plants will be destroyed.”

Cannabis setups are often used to fund Organise Crime Groups.

The spokesman added: “ If you have any information regarding cannabis or possible locations of cannabis set ups, please get in touch using live webchat, our online portal or via 101.