Cannabis and Pregabalin seized and 15 arrested in major police operation in Doncaster

Doncaster South Neighbourhood Policing Team revealed that during the campaign which involved the execution of six warrants, 15 people were arrested.

Officers also seized quantities of drugs, including cannabis and Pregabalin, as well as delivering safeguarding visits at nine car washes.

We will bring you more on the operation details as the information comes in.

