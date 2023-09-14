News you can trust since 1925
Cannabis and Pregabalin seized and 15 arrested in major police operation in Doncaster

South Yorkshire Police carried out Operation Duxford in Doncaster yesterday concentrating on criminal activity and exploitation.
By Stephanie Bateman
Published 14th Sep 2023, 12:54 BST- 1 min read
Updated 14th Sep 2023, 12:54 BST
Doncaster South Neighbourhood Policing Team revealed that during the campaign which involved the execution of six warrants, 15 people were arrested.

Officers also seized quantities of drugs, including cannabis and Pregabalin, as well as delivering safeguarding visits at nine car washes.

We will bring you more on the operation details as the information comes in.

