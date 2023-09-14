Cannabis and Pregabalin seized and 15 arrested in major police operation in Doncaster
South Yorkshire Police carried out Operation Duxford in Doncaster yesterday concentrating on criminal activity and exploitation.
Watch more videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
Doncaster South Neighbourhood Policing Team revealed that during the campaign which involved the execution of six warrants, 15 people were arrested.
Officers also seized quantities of drugs, including cannabis and Pregabalin, as well as delivering safeguarding visits at nine car washes.
We will bring you more on the operation details as the information comes in.
If you see a crime then please call 101 or in an emergency 999.