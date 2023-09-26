Cannabis and bong seized and arrests in Doncaster crime clampdown
Officers from Doncaster East Neighbourhood Policing Team revealed the results following a spell of action in Armthorpe.
A spokesman said: “Over the last three days, East NPT Officers have been conducting high visibility patrols around Armthorpe, with officers on foot, cycles and in vehicles tackling antisocial behaviour.
“These patrols have resulted in a man being arrested for drunk and disorderly, who was later released from custody with a fine.
“A man was arrested for failing to provide a sample of breath after being stopped by officers who suspected he was over the limit.
“Officers recorded eight stop searches over the last few days resulting in a man being found in possession of cannabis and a glass bong being seized.
“We have also been patrolling the streets with St Leger Housing and the DMBC Stronger communities team to explore opportunities to improve the area.”