Cannabis and bong seized and arrests in Doncaster crime clampdown

Police seized drugs and also made a number of arrests related to drinking offences in a Doncster village crime clampdown.
By Darren Burke
Published 26th Sep 2023, 16:49 BST- 1 min read
Updated 26th Sep 2023, 16:49 BST
Officers from Doncaster East Neighbourhood Policing Team revealed the results following a spell of action in Armthorpe.

A spokesman said: “Over the last three days, East NPT Officers have been conducting high visibility patrols around Armthorpe, with officers on foot, cycles and in vehicles tackling antisocial behaviour.

“These patrols have resulted in a man being arrested for drunk and disorderly, who was later released from custody with a fine.

Police seized cannabis and a bong in a crackdown on drugs in a Doncaster village.Police seized cannabis and a bong in a crackdown on drugs in a Doncaster village.
“A man was arrested for failing to provide a sample of breath after being stopped by officers who suspected he was over the limit.

“Officers recorded eight stop searches over the last few days resulting in a man being found in possession of cannabis and a glass bong being seized.

“We have also been patrolling the streets with St Leger Housing and the DMBC Stronger communities team to explore opportunities to improve the area.”