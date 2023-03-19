The 15-year-old left her address on Tuesday afternoon and was seen by witnesses heading in the direction of the town centre.

She is thought to have been heading toward the train station and officers have been working to establish where she may have travelled from there.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Kyra is originally from London and, since she was reported missing, officers have been liaising with the Met to find out whether she has returned to the capital.

Have you seen Kyra?

However, there is a chance she is still in Glossop or the surrounding area and we’re now asking for the public’s help.

Over the last few days, officers looking for Kyra have spoken to several members of the public but we want to hear from anyone else who may have seen the teenager since Tuesday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Kyra is black, with short black braided hair. She was last seen wearing a dark coloured coat with a hood, and black trousers or leggings.

Do you recognise Kyra from the photo? Have you seen her since Tuesday, or do you know where she is now?

Anyone who can help should contact us using one of the below methods, quoting incident 713 of March 14:

Facebook – send us a private message to the Derbyshire Constabulary Facebook page

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Twitter – direct message our contact centre via @DerPolContact

Website – We have several crime reporting tools on our website or use our online contact form