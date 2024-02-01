News you can trust since 1925
Campaign saw police in Sheffield, Doncaster and Rotherham carry out warrants taking over £5.4million worth of cannabis off the streets

Last week (22 – 28 January) was Neighbourhood Policing Week of Action, which recognises the vital work local neighbourhood teams and Police Community Support Officers (PCSOs) complete daily across the country.
By Stephanie Bateman
Published 1st Feb 2024, 08:00 GMT
Superintendent Paul Ferguson, who led on the week of action, comments: “Our neighbourhood policing officers are at the heart of the community within South Yorkshire. Last week was about teams coming together to make a huge impact, galvanise action with partners and the public, and really show what we do best.”

During the week, neighbourhood officers in Sheffield, Doncaster and Rotherham conducted warrants which took over £5.4million worth of cannabis off the streets of South Yorkshire.

Throughout the week of action there was an incredible amount of activity taking place across South Yorkshire. This included a total of 41 arrests, 100 stop and searches completed, over 1,600 members of the public engaged with, 44 vehicles seized and 27 fixed penalty notices issued. Officers also conducted 10 open land searches and attended 44 community events.

Police carry out one of their warrants.Police carry out one of their warrants.
Supt Ferguson adds: “It is great that we can showcase what fantastic work our officers do for our public.

“It is so important that our officers continue to engage with the local communities we serve. Building and maintaining these relationships allow us to engage more with those who live and work in the area, listening and understanding what concerns they have.”