Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Superintendent Paul Ferguson, who led on the week of action, comments: “Our neighbourhood policing officers are at the heart of the community within South Yorkshire. Last week was about teams coming together to make a huge impact, galvanise action with partners and the public, and really show what we do best.”

During the week, neighbourhood officers in Sheffield, Doncaster and Rotherham conducted warrants which took over £5.4million worth of cannabis off the streets of South Yorkshire.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Throughout the week of action there was an incredible amount of activity taking place across South Yorkshire. This included a total of 41 arrests, 100 stop and searches completed, over 1,600 members of the public engaged with, 44 vehicles seized and 27 fixed penalty notices issued. Officers also conducted 10 open land searches and attended 44 community events.

Police carry out one of their warrants.

Supt Ferguson adds: “It is great that we can showcase what fantastic work our officers do for our public.