"Busy 12 months," as Doncaster's newest police team marks end of its first year

Doncaster’s newest policing team has marked its first year – describing the last twelve months as “busy” – with a string of arrests.

Doncaster North has celebrated its first 12 months as a Neighbourhood Policing Team, with drugs warrants executed, organised crime groups disrupted and key criminal convictions secured.

A spokesman said: “It has been a busy first 12 months for Doncaster's newest neighbourhood policing team.

"Back in January last year, Doncaster introduced a fourth NPT in Doncaster North, allowing officers to forge strong partnerships with communities in the Adwick, Askern, Roman Ridge, Bentley and Sprotbrough ward areas of the city.

Doncaster North is the city's newest police team.

"This vital restructure has only reinforced the force's commitment to neighbourhood policing and under Inspector Sebastian Dent, the team of two sergeants, seven police constables and three PCSOs, has been able to embed itself into the community and tackle issues faced by residents.”

Inspector Dent said: "Having a dedicated team of officers based in communities in the North of Doncaster has allowed us to take direct action and respond more appropriately to concerns raised by people living in these areas.

"Our team has always been driven by a desire to make a difference and create a safe environment for people to live, work, shop and visit.

"Over the past 12 months, our team has really settled into the area and we have held numerous days of action with key partnerships and agencies, which has enabled us to engage directly with members of the public.

"Our officers have been busy helping to recover stolen vehicles, seize dangerous off-road bikes and execute warrants that have disrupted organised crime groups operating in our areas."We have addressed residents' concerns around antisocial behaviour in the Woodlands area which has resulted in court orders to close multiple properties and we have carried out dozens of home visits with partners in relation to the use of off-road vehicles."We are keen to carry on hearing from you so we can tackle the issues that are important to you, and we know that by working together and by working in partnership with businesses, key agencies and the communities we serve, we can make a big difference.

"The last 12 months has provided an amazing platform for us to build on and I am excited to see where the next 12 months will take us."

The launch of Doncaster North NPT also saw the introduction of dedicated Facebook and X (formerly Twitter) pages. They have amassed over 1,000 followers and you can keep up to date with what the team are up to by following those pages.