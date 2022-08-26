News you can trust since 1925
Burglary suspect held by police after reports of man at Doncaster house with knife

A man is in custody after police swooped on a Doncaster house while a burglary was in progress over reports that the raider was carrying a knife.

By Darren Burke
Friday, 26th August 2022, 2:47 pm
Police were called at around 3pm on Thursday 25 August to reports of a burglary in progress at a property on Thorne Road.

A man, 42, was arrested on suspicion of aggravated burglary and affray and is currently in police custody.

Police said an investigation is underway with eyewitnesses reporting the man was carrying a knife.

Police swooped on a house on Thorne Road while a burglary was in progress.