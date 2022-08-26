Burglary suspect held by police after reports of man at Doncaster house with knife
A man is in custody after police swooped on a Doncaster house while a burglary was in progress over reports that the raider was carrying a knife.
By Darren Burke
Friday, 26th August 2022, 2:47 pm
Updated
Friday, 26th August 2022, 2:48 pm
Police were called at around 3pm on Thursday 25 August to reports of a burglary in progress at a property on Thorne Road.
A man, 42, was arrested on suspicion of aggravated burglary and affray and is currently in police custody.
Police said an investigation is underway with eyewitnesses reporting the man was carrying a knife.