Burglar admits stealing wallet and phones from man as he slept in Doncaster

44-year-old Ashley Fox, of Clarence Avenue, Balby, appeared before Doncaster Crown Court, where he admitted one count of burglary and three counts of fraud, creeping in to his victim’s bedroom.

The court heard that on 3 May this year, the victim, who lives on Carr View Avenue in Balby, had gone to bed at around 2am leaving his wallet and mobile phones next to him.

When he awoke at 9am, the phones and his wallet were gone. When he went downstairs he found his kitchen window was open.

Police arrested Ashley Fox after identifying him from CCTV.

Later that day, the victim’s bank cards were used on three occasions; a £29.75 transaction at a petrol station, and cash machine withdrawals of £250 and £200.

Detectives traced Fox from CCTV footage, which showed him using a bank card stolen in the burglary at the petrol station.

Fox was arrested at his home address on 11 May and subsequently charged.

He was remanded into custody and will be sentenced on Tuesday 4 July.

